LOTRO’s Classic server ‘wouldn’t work’ with current tech, SSG says

Standing Stone Games is probably getting sick of being asked all of the time about a Lord of the Rings Online classic server. Despite the studio not officially taking such a discussion off the table, SSG’s Rob Ciccolini said this week that it’s most likely too difficult and ambitious a project for the resources on hand.
Meanwhile, the LOTRO community has lowered its Middle-earth flags to half-mast this week to mourn the loss of LOTRO StreamTeam member Wayward Plane, who lost a battle with cancer after a long fight.
“Wheels stop at ~9:00 this evening. Thanks for flying with the Wayward Plane,” Wayward’s Twitter account announced. “Wayward told me the symbolic tweet is all in good fun, but also to make it explicit that this means they’ve passed away. Thank you all so much for making their last couple years the best ones.”
“classic server” requests have got to be a small, vocal minority, the kind of thing you shouldn’t necessarily bow to. The 90% would be far more pleased with a graphic update and some stability fixes. Even if development totally stopped today, I’d keep playing the game for as long as it stayed open. There’s probably never going to be another Tolkien game of this depth, detail, and magnitude. So enjoy it while it lasts…