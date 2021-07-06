LOTRO’s Classic server ‘wouldn’t work’ with current tech, SSG says

Standing Stone Games is probably getting sick of being asked all of the time about a Lord of the Rings Online classic server. Despite the studio not officially taking such a discussion off the table, SSG’s Rob Ciccolini said this week that it’s most likely too difficult and ambitious a project for the resources on hand.

“Because the game has gone from Turbine to Warner Bros, to us — to Standing Stone, there’s code and technology for the servers that we don’t have and wouldn’t work on current hardware,” Ciccolini said in an interview with MMORPG.com. “So even if we wanted to set up a classic server and we thought there was a giant demand, I don’t know that a team of our size could technically do it and replace the code that doesn’t exist.”

Meanwhile, the LOTRO community has lowered its Middle-earth flags to half-mast this week to mourn the loss of LOTRO StreamTeam member Wayward Plane, who lost a battle with cancer after a long fight.

“Wheels stop at ~9:00 this evening. Thanks for flying with the Wayward Plane,” Wayward’s Twitter account announced. “Wayward told me the symbolic tweet is all in good fun, but also to make it explicit that this means they’ve passed away. Thank you all so much for making their last couple years the best ones.”