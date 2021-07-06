Red Dead Online is revealing Blood Money tomorrow

It’s been a long wait for major new content in Red Dead Online, and the game can really use it, but now it’s finally en route. Readers will recall that back in May, Rockstar promised a summer update that would take players into the criminal underworld, and that’s exactly what’s on the way in Blood Money, which launches on July 13th. Unfortunately, we don’t know a whole lot more than that, as Rockstar has promised “a host of new details about next week’s” update on July 7th – along with the official trailer. Yes, it’s an announcement about an announcement.

In the meantime, the company is running a promo with bonuses to whet your appetite.

“Winning in any Showdown Mode this week will earn players a Reward for 30% off an Ability Card Upgrade, while completing “Kill Them, Each and Every One” from A Land of Opportunities will earn you a Reward for a free Treasure Map. Moonshiners above Rank 100 who win any Showdown Mode will also receive an Offer for 3 Gold Bars off any Moonshine Bar Theme. Long tenured Red Dead Online players that are Rank 100 or above will receive an Offer for 50% off a select Weapon, while everybody who purchases a weapon modification this week will get an Offer for 40% off a select Revolver as well as 200 Express Revolver Ammo. Plus all Weapon and Pamphlet Rank requirements at the Fence have been lifted this week.”

Look out for a host of new Red Dead Online: Blood Money details at the Rockstar Newswire tomorrow, including the debut of the official trailer: https://t.co/8NNFPGalzn pic.twitter.com/95ANpFnKkX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 6, 2021