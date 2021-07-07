Blizzard teams up with Z-Man Games for a Pandemic-style World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King game

We all know that if there’s one thing people still love about World of Warcraft, it’s Wrath of the Lich King. It makes a certain amount of sense, too; it was a beloved expansion with solid writing, positive game mechanics, and an immersive setting. So it makes sense that this is where Z-Man Games is going with an upcoming board game using the Pandemic system.

If you’re unfamiliar with the board game in question, Pandemic is a game in which players work together to stop a pandemic across the world, with co-op mechanics meant to foster working together rather than competitively. At a glance, it looks as if players will be taking a similar overall role based on the miniatures and characters shown in the short video below, with characters such as Varian Wrynn, Sylvanas, and Thrall teaming up to take down the eponymous Lich King as a single force. Check out the video below to get hyped if you’ve ever wanted a rematch with Arthas Menethil.