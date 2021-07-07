Fallout 76’s Steel Reign arc and fifth season are live today

It’s patch day for folks still marching through the Wasteland, as Fallout 76’s Steel Reign, season five, and update 28 have officially launched. “This update brings all-new quests to Fallout 76 with the Steel Reign questline, which picks up right where you left off with the Brotherhood of Steel at the end of Steel Dawn,” Bethsoft says in today’s patch notes. “Steel Reign’s questline is available to any player over level 20 who has completed The Best Defense. Players who have completed that quest will then see the quest A Knights Penance, which will lead them to speak with Russell Dorsey in Fort Atlas.”

Beyond the storyline, Bethsoft has implemented the long-awaited legendary crafting system, wallet upgrades, and of course, seasons five itself, dubbed K.D. Inkwell and Escape from the 42nd Century.

“K.D. Inkwell is back in an all-new adventure! This time, we join our heroine on a thrilling adventure to the 42nd Century! After a calibration malfunction, K.D. Inkwell is thrust into a dystopian possible future inhabited by Dolphin Human Hybrids called the M.I.N.D. Organization! These nefarious nautical beings have only one goal in mind: to convert the last remnants of humanity into their soulless collective. Can K.D. escape this wild world? Or will she find herself forced to join the masses of Dolphin Human Hybrids herself? Season 5 brings 100 ranks to climb, with new rewards such as Legendary Cores, Power Armor Displays, a Red Rocket Collectron and more!”

#Fallout76's Steel Reign update is live today! Dive into new rewards for this Season, Legendary item crafting, and the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel's story. pic.twitter.com/5nyxPv72Cq — Bethesda (@bethesda) July 7, 2021