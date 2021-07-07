Lost Ark outlines its five base classes, says more will come after launch

Are you ready to play some Lost Ark? Whoa, whoa there, champ — it’s not out quite yet. We appreciate your enthusiasm and wild-eyed stares around the room for a beta, though. Good to see such energy. At least you can occupy your mind with a mental exercise of pre-choosing a playable class for when you do get your hands on this MMOARPG.

Lost Ark published a quick-and-dirty blog post outlining the five core classes of the game. Initially, these will be the only classes you’ll have access to at the start of your journey, but as you level up, you’ll branch out into more specialized advanced classes.

The five base classes are the Warrior (which branches out into the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer), the Martial Artist (which transforms into a Wardancer, Scrapper, or Soulfist), the Mage (which can become a Bard or Summoner), the Gunner (which gets the Gunslinger, Artillerist, Deadeye, and Sharpshooter), and the Assassin (which graduates into a Shadowhunter or Deathblade).

So why only five? Amazon and Smilegate explain the class shortfall here: “Existing Lost Ark fans will know that in addition to the classes we have listed there are currently more classes available in other regions. In time, these other classes will also be released into the western version of Lost Ark. Due to balance issues, upcoming changes to these classes, and localization requirements, the decision was made to not include them in our version at launch but to add them post-launch.”