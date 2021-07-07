Red Dead Online pushes you into a life of criming with next week’s Blood Money

Following Rockstar’s announcement about an announcement yesterday, we finally have the real story on what exactly is in Red Dead Online’s first big content update in ages, Blood Money. Essentially, you’ll be working for a crime boss doing Crimes. That’s what they’re called, literally, caps and all.

“Crimes will range from cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more,” Rockstar explains. “Embark on Crimes either as a lone gun or with a full Posse of cutthroats alongside you. During each outing, keep a keen wit and search high and low for signs of Capitale to return to Guido Martelli — including from hidden chests or on the remains of those who’ve crossed your path. As you traverse the plains in Free Roam, you may hear of unlocked Homesteads and vulnerable Camps, ripe for the picking and begging to be relieved of a Capitale stash.”

Commit enough Crimes and gather enough Capitale, and you’ll be given new Opportunities.

“These are dispatched by Martelli in a scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken the politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli.”

The launch for the first of these three Opportunities is July 13th as planned; the trailer is embedded below.

