World of Warcraft’s finale for the Sanctum of Domination raid reveals a major character’s fate

We try really hard to avoid spoilers here when we’re talking about story stuff on Massively Overpowered. It’s possible, for example, that you are really excited to see the end of World of Warcraft’s latest raid and really are looking forward to the end of the Sanctum of Domination, certain that the final cinematic will make everything work out well and be a satisfying narrative conclusion to all of the threads that have been put forth so far. And if that’s the case… well, we’re very sorry to disappoint you.
Not because the cinematic hasn’t been uncovered;, it absolutely has. You can watch it just below. It’s even something that some people had already predicted, although it’s not actually what anyone would call a good prediction. But… uh… how to put this without putting spoilers in there… it’s not good? It’s actually kind of terrible on everything other than a technical level? You can check it out just below, just don’t say we didn’t warn you.
I’m tired. I’m so, so tired.
I can’t believe Steven is setting his waifu who fucks his self insert up for a redemption arc.
Who could have ever foreseen this.
Sarcasm aside western Lightning becoming Kerrigan 2.0 is so unbelievably lazy. Even in a story whos current beats are just ripping off mcu capeshit like thanos’ collectathon its supremely lazy.
The game should have ended with seige of orgrimmar. At this point i think its actually beyond salvaging. The devs can’t walk it back anymore.
3.0
Kerrigan 2.0 was Illidan, but he at least got a good story.
Really considering how many parallels one can drawn between Nova into Kerrigan and windrunner into the banshee queen, i would say she is far more suitable for this.
dare to put money on it that the next patch will be about unlocking here power gotten from the jailer that he now blocked probably with the help from something of the convenants or the arbiter.
This is just done to keep things open and keep people hooked on the sylvanas story line, which has to be the only group of people still taking this story serious.
Basically she just now notices the similarities between the jailer and the lich king and went ”oops”, this cannot seriously been written by any professional writer, as this is almost nothing more than fan service.
Glad i no longer play or care for those characters
The content droughts will fix that issue.
So, it’s bad.
It’s really bad.
That being said, i kinda don’t want Sylvanas to die, and my friend who’s a new WoW player ( huge on warcraft lore tho ) thinks she’ll become the new Lich Queen to simply attone.
I don’t care for any of that. What i care about is that she became a war criminal out of nowhere and a unrepentant one at that, to now show so much regret. It’s weird and cheesy and bad, and i can’t get around that.
What i want to say is: I kinda pity her as a character because she deserved better, so i don’t really want her to die because Jesus fuck Blizzard stop this. I don’t see a good resolution for this character ( who used to be a fan favourite until Blizz screwed her up top down ), and well, i’m taking what i can get now. Kinda done with losing major characters for no reason except bad fucking writing.
It would have been far better if she simply died, if not by the hands of players than by the hands of the jailer to recollect his power he gave.
Would have kept her character at least somewhat credible i know Blizzard and its writers have gotten a bad habit of putting story developments in books, because got to milk that franchise on every possible platform apparently.
That being said i would not be surprised that the reason they kept her alive is that she is going to be the key to defeating the jailer, what is again a poorly written and predictable end plot.
It would be far better if they didn’t do this shit with her in the first place. Which is what i can’t get beyond.
Ever since they ended Legion and finished up the last of the original stories they have been struggling to insert new heroes and villains, so the few they have left they are going to recycle till kingdom come,
As much like the expansion mechanics the story elements are also easily forgotten and made obsolete.
They have no idea where they are really going, there were some filler expansions before but this seems to be really all filler. Oh well the dead of one thing makes for fertile ground of another :)
Welp, them figuring out the specifics of this story earlier this year sure make sense. It’s the garbage everyone saw coming from a mile away that’s about as interesting this time as it wasn’t all the previous times.
Seriously Blizzard, you don’t HAVE to put a big focus on story, that’s clearly not one of your strengths. Stick with gameplay, have the perfunctory story there in the background, and call it a day. Stop it with the cutscenes and the buildup and the interviews about twists and turns. If anyone on the development team thinks there are unexpected twists in this then they are apparently paying less attention to the lore/story than me…and I haven’t played since like, MoP and have basically never followed the story.
Bad news is apparently Christie Golden is already getting death threats…over a silly story in a MMORPG – https://twitter.com/ChristieGolden/status/1412590488973021184
The fuck is wrong with people.
Death threats are wrong but it does seems to be also a writer pretty much set in staying in her bubble and only embracing the positives and ignoring any and all criticism.
Than again we are speaking of someone who writes chapters for a game, not King so it is probably wrong to expect a decent written story to begin with.
Who gives a shit what she accepts or wants to see or not. If she wants to shield herself from criticism, whatever. Sure it may be silly on a public social media account, but she has no obligation to hear criticism from randos on the internet. It doesn’t matter if the internet thinks her writing is hot garbo, there are better ways to communicate the displeasure with the WoW storyline to Blizzard.
You kind of answered that question yourself if you put yourself on social media and promote yourself as a product and voice your opinions and engage with the community, but suddenly switch off when it does not get the wanted response..
You are better staying off, to add a comparison although Christie is not even near him in the same league, look at how Neil Gaiman deals with criticism head on.
He does not pull the victim card like this https://twitter.com/ChristieGolden/status/1412665115241893891
It leaves a lot more questions than answers.
Not a good resolution.
I figured it would be bad, but I was hoping it wouldn’t be this bad.