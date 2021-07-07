World of Warcraft’s finale for the Sanctum of Domination raid reveals a major character’s fate

We try really hard to avoid spoilers here when we’re talking about story stuff on Massively Overpowered. It’s possible, for example, that you are really excited to see the end of World of Warcraft’s latest raid and really are looking forward to the end of the Sanctum of Domination, certain that the final cinematic will make everything work out well and be a satisfying narrative conclusion to all of the threads that have been put forth so far. And if that’s the case… well, we’re very sorry to disappoint you.

Not because the cinematic hasn’t been uncovered;, it absolutely has. You can watch it just below. It’s even something that some people had already predicted, although it’s not actually what anyone would call a good prediction. But… uh… how to put this without putting spoilers in there… it’s not good? It’s actually kind of terrible on everything other than a technical level? You can check it out just below, just don’t say we didn’t warn you.