Blade & Soul’s Endless Night update adds the third Warlock spec and a new instance on July 14

Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. Take for instance the next incoming update to Blade & Soul, which is called Endless Night — we’re pretty confident that this particular update won’t have soft candy-colored sheep to snuggle and tea parties to manage. Though that would be nice, honestly.

What this update will bring is the third specialization of the Warlock class, the Way of the Reaver, which lets the class swing a giant scythe around and dish out powerful spirit attacks. The update will also bring an encounter at Kaebi Village, which will be under assault from its Dokkaebi neighbors that players will have to fend off. Finally, there’s the return of the Hongsil’s Treasure Draw event that will utilize event currency this time around and the Daily Dash. It’s all arriving on Wednesday, July 14th, with a preview livestream debuting later today, July 8th, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.



