Betawatch: Launchapalooza

After last week’s rather dismal opening, it’s nice to know that this week we get to celebrate two games leaving our list because they’ve both launched for real, no fooling, absolute launch version. Both Crowfall and Swords of Legends Online are now entering the wilds of a full launch, so hey! That’s super neat and I enjoy it.
Other beta news, including games that remain in beta…
- All right, so Lemnis Gate is not remaining in beta but actually starting its beta between July 22nd to the 26th. Close enough, right?
- The next alpha for The Cycle opens up player quarters at long last, so you can do all of the things you might have dreamed about in those quarters! Possibly including sleeping.
- What if you wanted to sell your Ashes of Creation account, but Intrepid Studios said “no?” Wait, that’s not a hypothetical, that’s actually happened.
- Last but not least, the five launch classes for Lost Ark have been outlined, but rest assured that there are more coming post-launch.
Our list is a little smaller this week due to the launches already mentioned, but there is indeed a list of betas just down below for anyone who would like to peruse the games still in testing. That’s good, right? Yes. And, as always, you can let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
You forgot to mention that Ashes of Creation has finally started NDA-free test today, with many streamers streaming it on Twitch.