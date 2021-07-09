EVE Online has added an early test version of its Opportunities system for new characters

One of the most basic problems of starting new in EVE Online is simply dealing with the fact that there’s a whole lot to do and the path from “finding out what you can do” to “figuring out how to do that reliably” isn’t always clear. That’s the goal of the Opportunities system, then: Give players a clear path of things to do so they can move from the stage of “what do I do now” to understanding and approaching the gameplay loop reliably.

