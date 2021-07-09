Genshin Impact is bringing the city of Inazuma and its surrounding region on July 21

The world of Genshin Impact plans to have seven major cities but currently only two of them are accessible right now — Monstadt and Liyue. That’s about to change on Wednesday, July 21st, when the city of Inazuma and the islands that are part of the area will become available to players.

The new update, titled The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia or Version 2.0 depending on your mood, brings players across the sea to the Japanese-inspired city of Inazuma and its six main islands, with quests that promise to uncover the culture, history, and connection to the Electro Archon who rules the region. Players can also look forward to new bosses like the Pyro Hypostasis, the Perpetual Mechanical Array, and the Maguu Kenki.



The game will also be adding three new characters: Kamisato Ayaka, a five-star Cryo sword user; Yoimiya, a five-star Pyro archer; and Sayu, a four-star Anemo claymore user. Finally, players can look forward to a cross-save feature that lets them carry their progress from PlayStation, PC, and mobile. A sneak peek at the region awaits in the video below.

source: press release