PSA: Final Fantasy XIV is hosting another two week-long free login campaign for lapsed accounts

If a lot of the recent buzz around Final Fantasy XIV has you itchy to return to Eorzea but you don’t have the money for a subscription right now, then today is the start of your next lucky two weeks as the game has once again started a free login campaign, allowing lapsed players a golden ticket to their account.

This isn’t the first time the game has done this, and the process is generally unchanged: The offer is open for those who have already purchased the game and set up a service account, and that service account must have been inactive for at least 30 days. If those boxes are ticked, it’s a simple matter of launching the game client and logging in as normal, And of course, those who are able to pick their sub up again can do so from the Mog Station. The free login campaign runs between now and Friday, July 23rd.