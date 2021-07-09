Riot runs a huge multi-game summer event called Sentinels of Light

When you have a growing roster of games under your umbrella, why not take advantage of this fact to throw an ambitious multi-title event that spans the summer season? That’s what Riot Games is thinking, at least, because it’s just kicked off Sentinels of Light, a story-driven event that’s popping up in all of its five titles in various forms.

These appearances include:

Releasing the champion Akshan in Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, and Wild Rift this month.

Offering a story experience in League of Legends that pays out in skins.

Playing through an AR experience in Wild Rift.

Collecting 21 new cards in a “mini-expansion” for Legends of Runeterra.

Enjoying a mid-set update with Sentinel-themed origins in Teamfight Tactics.

Buying Sentinel-themed weapon skin bundles in Valorant.

The studio is using this event to help raise money for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund by “inviting players to nominate a nonprofit or cause area for grant funding, purchase charity bundles in League of Legends, and raise additional money for charity by completing in-game challenges in Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics.”

Source: Press release