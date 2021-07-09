Swords of Legends has officially launched today – and it’s already spun up a new server

It came all but out of nowhere this spring, and now it’s live in the west: Gameforge’s AAA MMORPG import Swords of Legends Online aka SOLO is up, out, and playable.

“Based on the legends that inspired the multi-award-winning television series, several movies, novels, and a series of games including the recent MMORPG Gu Jian Qi Tan Online — which first launched in China in July of 2019 — Swords of Legends Online introduces a fully remastered edition of the popular AAA saga to a whole new audience in Europe and the Americas, presented in glorious, high-definition visuals designed to take advantage of modern hardware. Following a successful Beta phase where players were able to test the waters, MMO fanatics in North and Latin America and Europe will soon be able to jump into the action themselves and explore a fascinating and strikingly beautiful world steeped in and inspired by the poetic lore of ancient Chinese culture.”

Gameforge has posted patch notes for release day, the highlights being new skintones, name change rules, arena times, and the player card feature rework. There’s also an FAQ for cross-server functionality. Oh yeah, and the company has already had to open a new server in the EU.

“Due to the huge interest in the game, we are ready to open additional game servers (both in the EU and NA region) if/when it will be necessary to ensure a stable and pleasant game experience for our players,” the company says.

MOP’s own Four Winds columnist Carlo played the heck out of the western beta, finding it to be typical fare when it comes to gameplay mechanics but extremely impressive in its style and exploration features.

Of course there’s a launch trailer. This game doesn’t go anywhere without a trailer.

