SWTOR starts testing Legacy of the Sith combat styles

All of the excited chittering and utinnis for the upcoming Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion haven’t really been about the new planet or storyline — it’s been about the ability to mix-and-match class playstyles with class storylines. Called “combat styles,” this feature is sure to inject some life into alts when Legacy of the Sith releases later this year.

Apparently, this change isn’t going to be as simple as flipping a switch; it’s going to require a whole lot of testing. To kick things off in this regard, BioWare’s put the Jedi Guardian combat style on the test server to run it through its paces — and make a few changes while it’s there.

“To make the class feel less encumbered and customization more concise, we are working to reduce the quantity of abilities but ensuring that the class remains distinct and unique,” BioWare explained. “This round of PTS is a high-level first look at the Jedi Guardian, so it’s not a super deep dive, and there is a limitation on what will be available to play and customize at this time.”