The MOP Up: Pokémon Go’s astounding multi-billion dollar haul

It is wild to think that it was just five years ago that Pokemon Go became the summer gaming phenomenon, sending waves of gamers crisscrossing cities and rural regions looking for elusive creatures. In those five years, the game has proven to be highly profitable, as Niantic reported a $5 billion haul so far. Out of that, over $641 million’s been generated from the first half of this year alone.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

One Indonesian government minister is demanding that Fortnite be banned because a user-created map allowed a sacred Muslim site to be destroyed. Epic Games said that this is actually not true.

Game developer Solid Clouds is shutting down its IPO after riasing nearly $6 million for its initial game, Starborne: Frontiers.

Deck out Closers‘ Eunha in her new Resolver outfit with this month’s promotion.

League of Legends character Lucian is now available in the mobile spin-off, Wild Rift.

Dual axes are a brand-new weapon archetype that Conan Exiles players can use to, er, chop up salad? Not sure what else they’d use two axes for. Double lumberjacking, perhaps.

It looks like GrandChase is back from the dead and ready to launch this August.

Love you some Among Us? You can snag a collector’s edition later this year for all of its wonderful goodies!

Prosperous Universe has some good news — its mobile launch is coming soon!

Because one CS:GO player tested positive for COVID prior to the IEM Cologne tournament, the entire team is going to have to compete from quarantine.

MOBA Eternal Return sent out a press release letting people know that this battle royale title can now be accessed in the GeForce NOW library in its early access state.

Fiesta Online announced its Realm of the Gods expansion for July 28th with three new zones, 100 additional quests, and five more player levels.

Can’t figure out Albion Online’s hellgates? Here’s your official video guide on the feature:

Bless Unleashed’s community team had a lot of fun competing against each other:

Reader Mikey clued us into this Vampire the Masquerade game, Bloodhunt, and how it’s going to get people biting each other for victory:

Time to brush up on your PUBG skillz:

On TAEGO, Your fight doesn't end at Death. pic.twitter.com/Qo31bc7gqa — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) July 7, 2021

And that’s not even to mention the latest PUBG spin-off coming this August:

