Ashes of Creation briefly lifts NDA for last weekend’s test, resulting in a slew of new gameplay footage

As if this past week wasn’t crazy enough, Ashes of Creation was running an Alpha One preview weekend to drum up some interest from content-starved MMO players. It was clearly a promotional effort, because Intrepid Studios lifted the NDA for the three days and made suggestive head nods to YouTubers to, you know, check it out. Maybe post a little something something on their channels.

“For longtime fans, the non-NDA Alpha One preview weekend is a golden opportunity to see the game in its present state of development without any filters applied,” Intrepid sent out in a press release. “Testers will be able to showcase Ashes of Creation completely unfettered throughout the entire event and developers are excited to share their hard work with the world.”

We’ve compiled a few of these gameplay streams for you to check out below!

