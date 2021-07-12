Final Fantasy XI adds a new high-end battlefield against a deific dragon

Feel like the fight against Shinryu in Final Fantasy XI is too easy these days with all of the new gear and improvements players can bring against him? Want a fight that’s significantly harder? Ask and ye shall receive, as the newest version update bring a new high-tier version of the Shinryu fight to the game (with no level requirements for entry, oddly enough), with players simply needing 10,000 cruor to head to the Empyrean Paradox and take on the newly empowered foe.

If you’re not quite up to that particular challenge, the update also includes a new update to Ambuscade content along with a few quality of life improvements here and there. You can also get a rundown of the contents in video format, if you prefer. Yes, it’s a bit of a break from the past few story-heavy updates, but considering the game is still maintaining a monthly update cadence, we think a certain amount of leeway is permissable.