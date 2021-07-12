Final Fantasy XIV contends with full servers and wait lists for its digital version

It’s possible you’re tired of hearing about Final Fantasy XIV, but the influx of players the game seems to be getting is pretty notable. As of yesterday, players were reporting that nearly every server in the game was being closed to the creation of new characters due to an influx of players. That doesn’t appear to still be the case as of this writing on Monday morning, as you can see in the pic we snapped ourselves, but the digital edition of the game is still reading as being on a waiting list on the official Square-Enix store.as we’ve already been covering. The game’s Steam charts continue to go up, with an influx of new players via that platform as well (although it’s important to note as before that Steam is not the primary platform for the game). It’s hard to point to one particular cause, though we’re guessing it has a lot to do with poor reception to rival games, popular streamers, and the Endwalker benchmark and weekend stream. And, uh, it’s a good MMO – did we mention it won our MMO of the year in 2020? Either way, hype for the next expansion and the game in general is not abating just yet.
Source: Official Store, Reddit, Steam Charts
YoshiP playing the long game with this. Glad it’s paying off for them!
It also was unavailable to buy on PSN last night as well. Along with Yoshi saying they are seeking millions in funding for new servers and nearly double the preorders for Endwalker compared to Shadowbringers i think its going to be a time for Square to stop funnelling most of XIV’s profits away to support far more bloated projects and reinvest in the game itself.
Every time Yoshi-P manages to convince SE’s Upper Management to allow them to have a bigger budget, not just more servers or things like that but just a bigger budget to do more things with, its a damn miracle in and of itself really.