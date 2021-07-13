Action MMO Vindictus adds the rapier-wielding character Tessa in latest update

Just this past June we were wondering whatever happened to Nexon’s action combat MMO Vindictus, a game that launched back in 2010. At the time we noted that the game is still online and rounded up some updates of note over the past few months, so consider this a supplement to that report as well as an alert of the game’s newest update, which introduces the title’s 18th character.

Say hello to Tessa, a woman who wields a rapier, gem magic, and (presumably) the number of an outstanding tailor. Tessa’s playstyle is very much about swift strikes, using her magic to leave brands on enemies and dispelling those brands with counterattacks. The landing page offers a taste of this new character’s combat style, along with events related to her arrival like a leveling event, a hot time event, and free outfits for the character among other things. As for the rest of the patch’s content, there’s new wardrobe skills added and an update to the Brandish Slot among other things.



source: press release