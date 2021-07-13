Dungeons and Dragons Online previews Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh

If there is one constant in the gaming universe, it’s that developers love their quest title puns… and their alliterations. We don’t blame Dungeons and Dragons Online devs for doing this because saying “Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh” is the fuel that’s getting us through the morning.

Now that you’ve said that phrase out loud five times in a row and are hissing like a snake, you might as well show up for the test of this patch. Update 50: Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh is running its second preview test on the Lamannia server this week — and the devs are even showing up on July 14th to answer questions and be available for face-to-face feedback.

Sinister Secret of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood promises a meaty update indeed, with a new landscape, public area, and a total of 10 new dungeons — as well as the new Horizon Walker enhancement tree. The patch will be on the test server from July 13th through the 15th.