Fortnite sees basketball superstar LeBron James drop in and adds the Inflate-A-Bull invention item

In our modern times, one of the bigger indications of hitting superstar status is being introduced as a playable character in Fortnite, and while basketball great LeBron James likely didn’t need the affirmation, he is indeed being immortalized as the latest addition to the game’s Icon Series.

James arrives to the shooter’s in-game store this coming Wednesday, July 14th, in two separate bundles: a LeBron James Outfit that pairs his on-court and pre-game persona, and the Tune Squad LeBron Outfit that features his uniform from the upcoming Space Jam sequel and a Taco Tuesday look. There’s also a King James Bundle that puts the outfits together with a unique scalable back bling, glider, pickaxe, and loading screen.



If basketball players aren’t your thing, then perhaps you’d prefer a new inflatable bull invention? Because that’s just what the Inflate-A-Bull is: a new balloon-y cow added in the latest hotfix that players can wear on their back and inflate at will to bounce or roll away from danger or squash an attached Parasite. Players are warned, however, that inflating the Inflate-A-Bull could draw the attention of Saucers, but having some new bouncy mobility may be worth the risk. The new hotfix has also transformed Holly Hedges into the Holly Hatchery as alien parasite growth has overtaken the location.