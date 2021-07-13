Massively OP Podcast Episode 330: Swords of Crows Online

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about the dual launches of Crowfall and Swords of Legends Online, World of Warcraft’s latest controversial story arc, Elite Dangerous’ refocus on PC, and Fallout 76’s summer patch.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: FFXIV, WoW Classic, LOTRO, SWG, Albion Online, Crowfall
- News: Crowfall finally launches
- News: Swords of Legends Online also releases
- News: Fallout 76 pumps out a summer content update
- News: World of Warcraft’s story kerfuffle
- News: Elite Dangerous delays Odyssey on console to focus on PC
- Mailbag: Albion crafting
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 330
- Podcast theme: “Glory” from Crowfall
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT