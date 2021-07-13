Palia shares more key character details and a peaceful outdoor scene

Followers of the upcoming self-described community simulation MMO Palia are likely eager to get any new details they can get out of the developing title (especially since pre-alpha invites were slow to come and scarce), so how about some more NPC informational cards? After all, this game is very much about cooperation and meeting people at its core, and the game’s NPCs are going to be heavily interactive.

The new lineup of key character reveals include the rebellious young Magistrate’s daughter Kenyatta, the energetic delivery boy Auni, and the hunter Hassian and his good doggo friend Hau. These three join the lineup of other key character reveals, with more promised to be unveiled as the game’s Discord community votes on who gets showcased next. As for actual game development news, well, there’s not much there, but there is a tranquil outdoor scene near some ruins for players to immerse themselves in by way of a looping video clip, which we’ve embedded below along with the aforementioned NPC informational cards.





