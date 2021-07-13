Runes of Magic promises to improve performance, merge servers, and introduce new content (again)

This summer will be bringing some updates to Runes of Magic, which won’t be involving any new content but will hopefully make life in the game’s world a little bit nicer. First off, the devs are going to be introducing an update that introduces some long-awaited performance improvements and crash fixes. While this patch likely won’t fix every performance problem in the game, players should see performance “greatly improved.” A firm date for this release wasn’t given, but it will be coming with the game’s Colorweave festival.

Secondly, the devs are once more nodding in the direction of upcoming server merges, which were first outlined in February. Once more details are a bit scarce, but the announcement confirms that merges will be happening this summer and that the newly opened servers will not be part of the merge.

Finally, there’s a sentence at the end of the post that promises new content is indeed coming. Once details are more concrete, they’ll be shared with players. So, soon™.