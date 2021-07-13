Trove celebrates sixth birthday with Sunfest party, questing, and cake

Sunfest has returned to Trove just as the game is celebrating its sixth birthday, at least if you’re on PC or a console not made by Nintendo, as the Switch festival has apparently been delayed “temporarily” and will run for its full two weeks at a later date.

“Trove celebrates 6 years of existence, 6 years of parties and celebrations, 6 years of happiness, 6 years of adventures, 6 years of fun and joy,” Gamigo says. “And like every year, it’s also the time to celebrate Sunfest 2021! Once again, the three houses of Tysorion, Carys and Panatea are back in the hub and fighting for supremacy. But this year they are introducing a weird new flux to the market, is it a fake currency? Protesters protesting the other Houses’ sneaky methods? Noble carriages carrying rags-to-riches Trovians? Fraud and betrayal? Qubesly is skeptical and asks you to investigate those strange wares.”

We don’t usually cover in-game contests, but we have to mention this one: Gamigo is giving out game packs to the folks who make the best cake structure in the game. That’s a new one.

Celebrate Sunfest in #Trove until July 27!