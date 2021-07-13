Trove celebrates sixth birthday with Sunfest party, questing, and cake

Sunfest has returned to Trove just as the game is celebrating its sixth birthday, at least if you’re on PC or a console not made by Nintendo, as the Switch festival has apparently been delayed “temporarily” and will run for its full two weeks at a later date.
We don’t usually cover in-game contests, but we have to mention this one: Gamigo is giving out game packs to the folks who make the best cake structure in the game. That’s a new one.
MOP’s own MJ dipped into Trove just last week for the birthday festivities for those who want to see it in person without logging in.
Celebrate Sunfest in #Trove until July 27! 🎉
🤩 Choose your house, complete adventures, earn amazing rewards and much more in this fun filled event!
Details: https://t.co/9efKvalBLi
Which of the houses are you representing? Let us know! 👇 pic.twitter.com/8zMsV9Q0Nz
— Trove (@TroveGame) July 13, 2021
LEAVE A COMMENT