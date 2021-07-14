Book of Travels explains why it’s going with seasons that advance time

While MMORPGs are very much evolving and growing worlds, often their game worlds are stuck in time where lands, characters, and events are kept locked in place. The upcoming Book of Travels is looking to eschew this design in favor of pushing the timeline forward through its periodic “seasons.”
The Might and Delight dev team explained how this works as part of a rather excellent overview of the game: “The chapter structure in Book of Travels is designed to enable the world to grow and evolve over time. Chapters will see time moving on in the world after a substantial ‘season’. As well as allowing the world to grow, the reason we really like chapters is that they give us the opportunity to direct the future of the land in accordance with player and community responses and play patterns, making for a better, richer, and player-lead experience.”
But what if you miss the boat on a season? The team says not to worry, as there will be a catch-up mechanic: “Players missing any world events/previous chapters will have access to key stories through graphic novels and in-game artefacts.”
Book of Travels is kicking off its first season, Chapter Zero, in early August for its Kickstarter supporters.
In reference to the catch-up mechanic, it sounds a lot like “lore” objects in most games.
Not something I’d be interested in, if I want to read stories, well, I find myself a good novel or manga instead of a video game. Anecdotal at best, but I don’t know many people who actually go through the effort of deeply interacting with “lore” objects to a degree that makes it meaningful (I can think of one friend who is an exception though, so there is some appeal out there).
And my interest plummets. Some may love it, but I just get lost.
I’m really excited for this game.
Unfortunately I missed the Kickstarter, so no Chapter Zero for me, but I’ll definitely jump in for Chapter One.
Ok, so a genre of players that like to spacebar through NPC dialog in a game are going to sit around reading textboxes and picture books to learn about things that they can’t experience in the game any more? Yeah, I see that working really well.
This is a concept I would actually like to see fleshed out in games a lot more, but until the system accounts for players who wish to experience it at their own pace, or those new to the game, it’s just not good.