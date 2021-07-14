Diablo 2 Resurrected adds QOL and accessibility features ahead of August ‘early access beta’

Blizzard has posted a hefty Diablo 2 Resurrected dev blog this week that covers everything from how the team’s implementing alpha feedback to the next phase of beta. For example, the studio has made multiple tweaks to graphical effects and icons – yeah, no more ugly potions and gemmies, but they are still recognizably Diablo II. Accessibility has also been at the top of the to-do list.

“[W]e wanted to streamline this experience without compromising what made the original game memorable,” Blizzard says. “There are so many unique quirks and systems in this game that, if modernized, would ultimately sabotage the original experience we adore. So, we’ve exercised restraint to protect the authentic experience, while also considering player feedback throughout our development process.” How does that translate into gameplay? Mostly in the form of options for things like UI and font scaling, item name toggles, automagically scooping up gold, map settings (and a way better automap), and stash quality-of-life adjustments. There’s even a new clock, and you can see it for yourself next month during beta for preorder folks.

“This August, players will be able to experience these latest changes firsthand! For a limited time, the gates of Hell will reopen, allowing players who preordered Diablo II: Resurrected to step into Sanctuary in the early access beta. Soon after, all players (on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) will also have the chance to confront the demons of the Burning Hells in the open beta.”