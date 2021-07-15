Ashes of Creation kicks off its long-awaited Alpha One playtest

Arriving amid a frantic summer season where every MMO is clawing for attention and engagement, the Ashes of Creation Alpha One test hopes to make an impact on the gaming community and prove that it has the chops to be a serious contender.

The Alpha One playtest kicked off yesterday after a series of delays that pushed it from spring to June, and then from June to July. The test, which takes place in but a small portion of the larger game world, is scheduled to run for an entire month and is focusing on the node system, a few of the classes, and client and server performance.

The good news is that even if you don’t have access to the alpha, there’s no NDA for this, so you’ll probably have a lot of opportunities to watch streams and get reports on how this game is developing.