Google’s Stadia monetizes game engagement, pressuring studios to keep players around

Perhaps you haven’t heard the latest news about Stadia. That would be fair, considering that the platform’s been in crisis mode ever since its poor release and reception. And no, the news isn’t that Google’s pulled the plug on Stadia — but rather that the mega-corporation has shifted the platform’s business model so that studios are paid by how long they can keep players in their games.
According to an insider report from Axios, this shift to focusing on “engagement basis” as a metric for payment is freaking everyone out. [Engagement, wheee.] The problem according to this report? “The concern over engagement-based payments is that they incentivize developers to make games that are artificially longer or that pressure their players to keep coming back.”
Google now pays developers a portion of 70% of its Stadia Pro subscription fee by how many “moments of engagement” (i.e., times that a player has logged into a game) are racked up. For some types of games, this may work great, but for others it could prove a financial liability.
I never got on board with Stadia because in spite of all their marketing hype and talk of ‘lag free’ gaming there’s just one thing that no matter how much money Google has that I believe they can fix: the speed of light. Yes, light is really really fast, but it is not instantaneous. Therefore it is impossible for you to offer lag free gaming on a streaming service because nothing you can do can change the fact that the data for my input (keystrokes and controller movements) has to be transmitted and likely encrypted and then received then decrypted then translated into an action in the game then rendered then the rendered image sent back to me. You cannot put the entire internet between my controller, my gaming rig, and my monitor and have the same responsiveness as if I were playing on a PC or console. Lying to me in your sales pitch is not a good way to get me to buy something. I just don’t buy it… and didn’t buy it… and won’t buy it.
Its not the death struggles we expected but the ones we got.
When they shut down their development studios working on original games for Stadia, that pretty much said it all that Google has no idea what it’s actually doing nor should be given any lick of trust.
This reminds me actually speaking of Google a bit of YouTube Premium (formally Red), where the big issue was the money instead of being divvied out based on a per-viewer watching habits, instead went into a big collective pool and then was given out to those who were most watched by minutes, meaning that lower-effort content like long-form vlogs or reaction gameplay commentary videos would rake it in, while high-effort shorter content such as animation got scraps.
This seems to be the gaming equivalent of that, story driven or short but high-quality experiences will get scraps compared to grind-fests.
Like game company execs didn’t already have enough reason to add unnecessary grind to games in order to drive “engagement”?
I generally hear pretty positive things about the EGS giveaways from devs, and gamepass sounds like an even better deal, but I’ve never heard anyone excited about getting on stadia. I suspected this was due to more than just the very low install base. On one hand it’s wild that they’re further sabotaging their already failing product, but on the other this is exactly the kind of stupid decision I would expect out of google or amazon (and netflix in the future if they actually start pushing out games).
It turns out that selling ads (or cloud computing or video on demand) is not really like selling games