Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen offers up more details and video footage of the new Monk class

Developer Visionary Realms is really excited to showcase the Monk class that’s being added to Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen. Hot on the heels of an in-depth gameplay breakdown video, the devs have put out some supplemental details on the class.

For those who like a bit of lore sprinkled in with their class information, the class’ details page has been added to the game’s website, offering a briefing on the Monk’s abilities and background. For those who prefer a more technical look at the Monk without having to sit through an hour-long broadcast, there’s also a new video that showcases the Monk’s skills and even offers up each ability’s tooltip. You can get your fill of dummy punching action after the cut.

