Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen offers up more details and video footage of the new Monk class

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2

Developer Visionary Realms is really excited to showcase the Monk class that’s being added to Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen. Hot on the heels of an in-depth gameplay breakdown video, the devs have put out some supplemental details on the class.

For those who like a bit of lore sprinkled in with their class information, the class’ details page has been added to the game’s website, offering a briefing on the Monk’s abilities and background. For those who prefer a more technical look at the Monk without having to sit through an hour-long broadcast, there’s also a new video that showcases the Monk’s skills and even offers up each ability’s tooltip. You can get your fill of dummy punching action after the cut.

sources: official site, YouTube
squid

I feel like they’ve been highlighting the Monk class—and only the Monk class—for years now.

48 minutes ago
Reader
Jo Watt

You know I had the same thought… I swear I’ve seen mention of the ‘New’ Monk class several times now.

And tbh… It took me a bit into the video to realize they were showing abilities and not just the Monk punching a dummy constantly.

18 minutes ago