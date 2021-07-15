RIFT’s Summerfest has finally, silently begun in Europe

If you’ve been wondering where RIFT’s Summerfest event was this year, you’re not alone. Apparently, the festival rolled out to EU servers this morning without any official studio announcement, while North American servers are still waiting for both an announcement and the patch.

Readers will recall that Gamigo, which bought RIFT in the Trion firesale years ago, closed down multiple MMORPGs this past spring. Just as we were wondering whether RIFT was next, the studio laid off a large portion of the remaining RIFT team. In an interview with us following the layoffs, the studio said that “RIFT is contributing a great deal to [its] roster” but was cagey about the game’s future, which put a damper on the spring anniversary celebrations. “Party until the curtains come down,” MOP’s Justin said, and that was the last substantive update to the game until now, other than cash-shop sales.

MOP’s Choose My Adventure columnist Chris took a multi-week jaunt through RIFT this past spring, ultimately finding the live version less fun than his memories of the original game.

Source: Discord, Cadrift . With thanks to Anon.