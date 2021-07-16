Champions Online kicks off a limited-time event that grants goodies for hitting max level

How quickly do you think you can hit the level cap in Champions Online? Do you think you can do it in a couple of weeks? Because if you can, you’ll be getting an opportunity at a variety of cosmetic rewards from Defender in the game’s latest limited-time event.

Players who create a new character and level them up to the maximum level of 40 between now and Thursday, July 29th, will be getting three event tokens, which can then be used to purchase one of several different emotes, a costume token, costume slots, or some summertime-themed swimsuit cosmetics. In addition, everyone who completes this challenge will get the Athlete title. The clock is ticking, however, as the event wraps up at 12:00 p.m. EDT on that Thursday.