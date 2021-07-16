DC Universe Online’s latest patch sells a new $10 bundle and beefs up World of Flashpoint

A small-but-not-insignificant patch arrived yesterday for the bold heroes of DC Universe Online. Game Update 115 brought back a $10 booster bundle in the marketplace that includes replay badges, a metal detector, artifact XP, a radar enhancer, a repair bot, and a bonus reward box with a random cosmetic feature.
Far more substantial content for DCUO is on the horizon, as a “non-traditional episode” is coming in August with a raft of feature and system improvements.
Source: DCUO, official forums
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT