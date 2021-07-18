Final Fantasy XIV aims to vex you with its Gold Saucer event

Whether you’re part of the parade of new people coming into Final Fantasy XIV these days or an experienced player who is twiddling thumbs waiting for Endwalker to arrive, it never hurts to have something extra to do during the summer months. To spice up the already electric atmosphere of the MMO, Square Enix is activating its Make It Rain event from July 19th through August 11th.

The “rain” in this case is extra MGP currency from the Gold Saucer, a minigame-packed playground in the game. While players will enjoy 50% more MGP during this period, there’s also a special quest to do that pays out in a new “vexed” emote.

“Want an emote to properly convey your irritation?” the devs asked. “Well, that frustration is over, and that emote is here… almost! You can’t exactly tell with just a static image, but the scribbly part is animated! It’s a pretty comical expression that can be used in a variety of situations!”

If you want a blast from the past, check out Massively OP’s first impressions from the Gold Saucer back when it launched in 2015. Ahh… we were mere children back then!