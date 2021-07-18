The MOP Up: World War II Online divides into two battle fronts

Even as World War II Online (aka Battleground Europe) kicked off its 183rd campaign this past week, the studio is running a spin-off game through its early access paces.

Called WWII Online Chokepoint, this “represents the future of WWII Online in the form of a standalone game. With an all-new team at CRS working on it (known as Wing 2), we’ve been able to develop new content, assets and IP to support future growth into the Unreal Engine — the destination for WWII Online 2.0.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Ever wonder how much your weapon skill impacts a fight in Dark Age of Camelot? Find out the answer to this and more in the most recent grab bag Q&A.

The incredibly popular Roblox worked out a deal with Sony Music Entertainment to feature more Sony artists in the game. It’s already done this with BMG.

Jagex announced three significant new hires: Vice President of Games Operations Ben Wibberley, Lead Producer (for an unannounced game) Chris Stamp, and Old School RuneScape Lead Producer Jay Cho.

Gamescom 2021 revealed its theme: “Games: The New Normal.” The focus for this August’s remote show will be ‘more games for less money’ and ‘live streaming.’

Activision lowered the boom on a Call of Duty auto-aim cheat maker, which made the creator back down and withdraw the product.

MapleStory M announced that this mobile game is celebrating its third anniversary with a patch that includes 5th job skills, a level cap increase to 230, and the Arcane River area.

Habbo is holding its Pride festival a month late with a series of new items, clothing, and hairstyles to “share their true identity.” Habbo also announced a winner for its fashion garmet design and pointed players to the store where they can buy Sulake’s kimono outfit. Proceeds from this sale will go to Save the Children International.

Vendetta Online pushed out a patch that allows remote capships to follow a capship owner, even if the owner is in a different sector. Neat!

