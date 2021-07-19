New World shares a server list for the upcoming July 20 closed beta test

You know that New World is launching its closed beta tomorrow on July 20th. You know it won’t have an NDA. But do you know which server you’ll be playing on? While that question would normally be a day-of decision, Amazon Games Studios is actually giving eager fans a heads-up with a list of server names.

New World is apparently expecting a lot of activity this test run, as the game has servers for five different regions. The tweet further notes where each server region is located so players can get at least a broad strokes guess at which area to best connect to for the best experience. For those who have pre-ordered the game or are otherwise crossing their fingers to be tapped to join in, you can now coordinate with your friends to determine where to start playing.



👀 Check out the server list to coordinate with your friends before the #PlayNewWorld Closed Beta begins! 🗺️SERVER LOCATIONS🗺️

📍 NA East – Washington Dulles

📍 NA West – Portland

📍 EU – Frankfurt

📍 AUS – Sydney

📍 SA – São Paulo/Guarulhos pic.twitter.com/0tm2msP5ge — New World (@playnewworld) July 18, 2021