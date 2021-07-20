EVE Online’s bank vault-breaking Grand Heist update arrives to the Singularity test server

Of all of the occupations a player can pursue in EVE Online, “bank robber” might not be one of the first things that spring to mind. However, there are big, fat, juicy reserve banks in-game that have been growing plump with bounty takes thanks to recent updates, and with the incoming Grand Heist update, players will get a chance at cracking open a safe and scooting with some loot.

With this update, players will be able to seek out eight different types of keys that can be used on an Encounter Surveillance System (ESS), with each key having a corresponding quadrant of the map where it can be used and a duration that it will hold the reserve bank open. The longer an ESS is open, the greater the payout, but doing so will alert the entire region to the action and keeping the ESS open for too long will eventually see the take decrease until it totally shuts off after a duration period.



As for how to acquire said keys, that will require intrusion into the Secure Commerce Commission’s secure key storage sites that are hidden in lowsec space. Players should be aware that there are certain restrictions to ship numbers and class that will be allowed into one of these sites, so overall some forethought and forward planning will be required if capsuleers are looking to get into a life of robbery. Players can read up further details in the announcement post or otherwise hop into Singularity, crack some vaults, and share some feedback.