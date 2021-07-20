Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.never before during a period of quiet before an expansion rather than during an expansion launch. The game continues to beat its own concurrency records on Steam as well.
However, it’s worth noting before you start pitting the game against World of Warcraft that producer and director Naoki Yoshida sees that discussion as being both wrong and irritating. So keep that in mind.
Just released statement from Yoshi-P about the growing player population…
https://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/topics/detail/8f55217e86331b83783b89dc0d0e9fa8af5e7bb1
It was averaging about 30k Steam players in June, now it’s up to 67k, more than double. Impressive when it’s the end of the expansion, a time when in most MMOs players are at their lowest.