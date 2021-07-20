Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.

However, it’s worth noting before you start pitting the game against World of Warcraft that producer and director Naoki Yoshida sees that discussion as being both wrong and irritating. So keep that in mind.