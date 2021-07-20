Fortnite declares ‘Rainbow Royale’ this week with free LGBTQ cosmetics and music from LGBTQ artists

While June was officially Pride month, Fortnite seems keen to keep LGBTQIA+ representation front-and-center in the game this week with the announcement of what it’s calling “Rainbow Royale,” which is giving away plenty of free goodies with a representative rainbow flair.

All week long, players can snap up four different rainbow sprays, a rainbow-colored wrap, and a rainbow emote for free from the Item Shop, while Creative Mode is getting a rainbow flag prop. In addition, the game will be adding select tracks from LGBT artists that were included in the Love ISLV music playlist featured last month in Rocket League, adding some fresh tunes to three of the in-game radio stations. The so-called celebration runs between now and July 27th.