Massively OP Podcast Episode 331: The transparency episode

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about hinky stuff going on with crowdfunded MMOs, Guild Wars 2’s legendary armory, FFXIV’s population boom, Elyon’s release window, cross-play for Warframe, and questions about Crowfall’s marketing and roleplay potential.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

1
