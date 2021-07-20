Neverwinter delays its console release of Vault of Stars: Twisted Denizens

So there’s some bad news for Neverwinter fans on consoles. Yes, Vault of Stars: Twisted Denizens is still coming, but the latest tweet on the official account has announced that it won’t be arriving until July 27th. You may note that the maintenance and patch being announced is for tomorrow, July 21st, and that it is currently July 20th. That’s about a week-long delay at the eleventh hour.

We are aiming to have Console maintenance this week on Wednesday, July 21, for both #NWXbox and #NeverwinterPS. Patch Notes will be posted when available.

In addition, the Console release of Vault of Stars: Twisted Denizens has been delayed to Tuesday, July 27. pic.twitter.com/d1bfcD4G1x

— Neverwinter (@NeverwinterGame) July 20, 2021