Neverwinter delays its console release of Vault of Stars: Twisted Denizens

So there’s some bad news for Neverwinter fans on consoles. Yes, Vault of Stars: Twisted Denizens is still coming, but the latest tweet on the official account has announced that it won’t be arriving until July 27th. You may note that the maintenance and patch being announced is for tomorrow, July 21st, and that it is currently July 20th. That’s about a week-long delay at the eleventh hour.

Needless to say, console players aren’t happy about this particular development, seeing as it involves waiting longer for new content. Of course, it also does happen as a reality of development. Sometimes bugs are found at the last minute and releases need to be delayed. It’s not a lengthy delay, but we imagine that’ll be cold comfort to fans who have been waiting for something new and now have to keep waiting for another week.

