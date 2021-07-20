Portal Knights studio gets $10M investment to make open-world sandbox

After selling over 3.5 million copies of Portal Knights, what’s indie developer Keen Games going to do next? Make an even bigger game, that’s what.

Keen Games announced that it’s working on a “spiritual successor” to Portal Knights that’s less cartoony and more “grown-up.” This unnamed title is an open world multiplayer sandbox that not only allows players to go on fantastic adventures but build up their own kingdom as well. Currently, the studio is targeting 2023 for this game’s release.

The studio’s able to make this big step forward thanks to a $10 million investment from Hiro Capital and Tencent Supporting. Keen Games said that it’s using some of these funds to hire more developers for its next project.

“We are incredibly excited to start a brand new chapter for Keen Games with the development of our next title and transition to a self-publishing studio,” said CEO Jan Joeckel.

Source: Press release