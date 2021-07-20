XDefiant is Ubisoft’s next Tom Clancy franchise arena shooter

Ubisoft is not having the best couple of years. It’s been wrecked by a wide-ranging sexual harassment scandal and lawsuit, it’s losing staff left and right, it’s had to delay Skull and Bones so many times that nobody remembers what it is, and it even suffered a hoax bomb threat last year. The company has nevertheless been attempting to revitalize the Division franchise, and last month, we got a rumor that it was working on a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that was meant to include elements from several of its games, including The Division 2.

Yesterday, the company finally revealed the game: XDefiant. “Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions, as teams of gunfighters – called Defiants – battle for domination,” the official site says. It’s not an MMO, mind you; it’s merely a 6v6 arena shooter with heavy customization and a “diverse cast,” set for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and X|S. Tester signups are live on the official site; the first test for North America is set for August 5th.

Further reading:

