XDefiant is Ubisoft’s next Tom Clancy franchise arena shooter

Ubisoft is not having the best couple of years. It’s been wrecked by a wide-ranging sexual harassment scandal and lawsuit, it’s losing staff left and right, it’s had to delay Skull and Bones so many times that nobody remembers what it is, and it even suffered a hoax bomb threat last year. The company has nevertheless been attempting to revitalize the Division franchise, and last month, we got a rumor that it was working on a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that was meant to include elements from several of its games, including The Division 2.
Yesterday, the company finally revealed the game: XDefiant. “Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter that combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions, as teams of gunfighters – called Defiants – battle for domination,” the official site says. It’s not an MMO, mind you; it’s merely a 6v6 arena shooter with heavy customization and a “diverse cast,” set for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and X|S. Tester signups are live on the official site; the first test for North America is set for August 5th.
Further reading:
XDefiant is an abomination of a name and represents well how off the deep end Ubisoft went.
So that’s really the name they are going with…
Part of me digs the setup for this, kinda neat seeing some factions from the Division and what not but…
Holy shit that’s one of the worst names I’ve ever heard. XDefiant just doesn’t roll off the tongue, it’s a fucking war crime in your mouth as you try to pronounce it.
Reveal video was amusing with them juxtaposing the buttoned up guy on the white background and the more alt/rocker dude with the graffiti background…BUT THEY’RE IN THE SAME ROOM! HOLY SHIT! (/s)
But real, this feels like Hyperscape…but worse, because they’re even later to the “hero shooter” party than they were to the battle royal party. Also, at this point I think the Tom Clancy “brand” is just, “Dudes with guns, shooting other dudes with guns, and maybe a few tech gizmos.” But really, this feels INSANELY late to the party and like they think their franchises have way more draw than they do (Division 2 already saw less interest than D1, and the last few Ghost Recon games have been…pretty meh apparently).
Between this announcement and the Kotaku report (glad they’re still doing deep dives!) on the mess that is Skull & Bones, it really feels like Ubi has been making a lot of poor decisions over the years that have been compounded by panic and disarray following the internal harassment coming to light.
And they’ve got more Division 2 content and Heartland coming. Man, Ubisoft’s kinda a bloody mess. They’re competing against themselves.
Edit: THAT SAID…it looks nice and there are some neat mechanics in the video. Shame it’s entering a crowded marketplace so late, but it’s got some good talent behind it so maybe it’ll compete based on how well it plays.
“fast-paced arena shooter”
Well that made my curiosity evaporate quickly…
That sound you can hear is Tom Clancys spinning coffin being used as a perpetual motion machines core.