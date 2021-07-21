Fallout 76 announces Fallout Worlds with (paid) customizable servers

Private customizable servers have been high up on the most-wanted list for a segment of Fallout 76’s community. Now, they’re here. Bethesda announced that it’s started to test Fallout Worlds, a new game mode that lets owners create a custom ruleset and visitors experience that setting.
Some of the ruleset options mentioned for Fallout Worlds include making the difficulty harder, changing housing restrictions, offering infinite ammo, controlling weather effects, and allowing unlimited combat AP.
While only Fallout 1st players can take ownership of a custom world, Bethesda will be posting free “public worlds” on rotation that offer a developer hand-crafted ruleset. It should also be noted that non-subscribers can visit any of the Fallout Worlds without paying.
There’s no word as to whether or not basic text chat functions of guilds are some of the possible customizable options. (But yeah, they’re totally not.)
Just another reminder for me that if Bethesda tries to pull any garbage with Starfield or TES6, that is likely the last chance they get from me.
If FO76 ever gets actual private servers not shackled to the cash shop, let me know. Not holding my breath, though. If they could retroactively tie the older Fallout games to the cash shop, I’m sure someone would be working on doing so.
Due to nonsense only people that have a fallout 1st subscription on the bethesda.net launcher will be considered subscribers on the test server, so I couldn’t actually try it out, but even if you don’t have a subscription you can still customize as many servers as you want, you just can’t play them.
The way it works is that you set up a server as you like, and then link new or old characters to it. This is a one-way process so you can’t bring anything you do on custom servers back into the “real” game. You also can’t get achievements nor can you advance the battlepass while on custom servers.
The public, weekly rotating custom server will have 24 players, while the player run ones will be 8 player (at least starting out).
I don’t know if people you invite to one of your custom servers will be able to play on it while you’re not online or not.
You can give each server a name, description and pick an icon for it, and then there’s 3 categories of customization which I grabbed some not-that-great quality screenshots of:
It seems like the limit on server creating is based around how many characters are linked to your servers and not how many servers you have.
It sounds like they also want to include new customization options for these over time.