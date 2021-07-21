New World has capped menu screen framerates to prevent video card fatalities

Earlier today, we covered the emerging news that users of some video cards, particularly EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards, were having serious problems with Amazon’s New World beta – to the point that the cards were being bricked. As the story developed over the day, it became more clear that even more cards are affected and that the issue is down to the hardware rather than the game itself, so players were being advised to throttle their framerates to save their GPU.

Amazon has taken matters into its own hands now, however, saying that the issue actually isn’t widespread but that it’s patching in its own limiter just in case. “[W]e will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen,” the studio writes.

Please read this message regarding recent concerns with graphics cards hardware. pic.twitter.com/L1gNeBBPQS — New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021