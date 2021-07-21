Path of Exile posts the complete patch notes for the Expedition expansion

While the Expedition League for Path of Exile still has a couple of days to go before it officially launches on July 23rd, players are being granted a headstart on hoovering up all of the details of the update thanks to a set of fully available patch notes.

Considering these notes are for an expansion-sized update, there’s a lot of material to go through, with details about the Expedition Challenge League, newly added gems, balance adjustments to gems passives, skills, and ascendancy, and a huge swath of changes to things like flasks, the game’s first act, Atlas passives and maps, quest rewards, and PvP among a wide assortment of other things.

As is par for the POE course, the notes are extensive and granular. You might even need two days to get through it all, but if you want some real therapy, you can head over to the game’s Reddit, where people are not at all thrilled about the planned changes.