Path of Exile posts the complete patch notes for the Expedition expansion

While the Expedition League for Path of Exile still has a couple of days to go before it officially launches on July 23rd, players are being granted a headstart on hoovering up all of the details of the update thanks to a set of fully available patch notes.
Considering these notes are for an expansion-sized update, there’s a lot of material to go through, with details about the Expedition Challenge League, newly added gems, balance adjustments to gems passives, skills, and ascendancy, and a huge swath of changes to things like flasks, the game’s first act, Atlas passives and maps, quest rewards, and PvP among a wide assortment of other things.
As is par for the POE course, the notes are extensive and granular. You might even need two days to get through it all, but if you want some real therapy, you can head over to the game’s Reddit, where people are not at all thrilled about the planned changes.
I didn’t play last league, and noped outta Ritual a bit early. Probably skipping this league too (and continuing to not play the game), but it’s gonna be interesting watching the Steamcharts data to see how this update compares to previous ones. Will see the the vocal “group” is more of a minority or majority by the end of the first month. (yes, the data is incomplete since a great many folks use the native launcher, myself included!)
GGG should have quite a bit of fun watching streamers get rekt in Hardcore (which they usually do), and I imagine they’ll have a dashboard with player death statistics that they’ll be giggling over as well. But who knows, maybe this all won’t be as bad as it seems…maybe?
I like the Destructoid headline about this update:
Path of Exile is nerfing everything, and players are unhappy
You could say this about just about any league over the past few years and I doubt you’d be wrong : P