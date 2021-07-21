PlanetSide 2 adjusts infantry weapons, tweaks Javelins, and squashes bugs in today’s update

Now that the NSO faction has been retooled, it stands to reason that PlanetSide 2 would need to adjust things a bit post-patch. That’s just what this latest hotfix looks to do, offering some unremarkable but otherwise necessary tweaks to a few things in the PC version of the shooter.

This patch buffs up the damage output of the NSX Yum and increases the ammo of the NSX Masamune and NSX Muramasa infantry weapons and makes some changes to the Javelin like better strafe acceleration, a doubled pitch-up camera angle for the JVN-50 Celeste Javelin weapon, and less fan spread, more ammo, and more magazine size for the JVN-X3 Hydra Javelin weapon. There are also a long list of bug fixes that touch on several matters related to the NSO or otherwise. The hotfix should be online by about 1:00 p.m. EDT (or by the time you’re reading this), but it may still be worth a moment to acclimate to all the adjustments.

This morning's downtime is running a little longer than anticipated. Servers are estimated to be back online within the hour. Patch notes for this morning's update can be found here: https://t.co/9HraBCAdHo #PlanetSide2 — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) July 21, 2021