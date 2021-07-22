Fallout 76 opens its test servers for Fallout Worlds

Come with me and you’ll be

In a world of game rule variations

Take a look on the test servers

Into world manipulation

Fallout 76 tests out

All its worlds of full player creation

And official worlds of rule alterations



If you want test the next update,

Simply log right on and do it,

Try some double mutation content,

Want to change the rules?

There’s nothing to it.

So be glad, it’s not bad,

It’s a world of game rule variations.

Jump highly, or build free,

Or be at risk constantly.

Also you should know, S.C.O.R.E. is made

Twice as lucrative this weekend.

Get some challenges done with friends.

Keep on clearing your

Daily Challenges.

In September, the plan

Is to go live with game world variations

But for now, you’ll test free

If that’s where you want to be.