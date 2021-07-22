Lost Ark shares breakdowns of advanced mage and warrior classes

While potential players of Lost Ark already know that the game will have five classes at launch that branch out into different classes, it might not be immediately obvious just what some of those advanced classes actually are. Luckily for us, the game has pushed out a couple of dev blogs to get us acquainted with these divergent class paths, starting with the warrior classes and the mage classes.

Each post offers a briefing on what each advanced class is about on a playstyle level, as well as a quick list of some of their different abilities. For warriors, that means branching out to the greatsword-swinging Berserker, the divine powered Paladin, or the defensive tank-leaning Gunlancer. As for mage classes, they can become heal-granting Bards or Summoners that call elemental spirits forth to fight by their side.



Both of these dev blogs further featured some video vignettes of these classes in action, which can be seen below.



